Service Annoucement for Nov. 26: Richard Cox

Richard “Rick” Cox passed away Nov. 20, 2016, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living Community in Hood River, Ore. Rick was born August 22, 1953. He was 63 years of age at the time of his passing.

A celebration in Rick’s memory will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2-4 p.m. at Port House 3, Cascade Locks Community Center, 503 Portage Road, Cascade Locks, Ore.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.