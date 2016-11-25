Arts Center hosts new Holiday Show and Sale

Arts, crafts, toys, wearables, and more will be on display and available for purchase at the Columbia Center for the Arts’ Holiday Show and Sale, Nov. 25 to Dec. 24. Local artists have pulled out all the stops to create beautiful handcrafted items.

“It’s a chance to fill the gallery full of beautiful gift items from over 40 of our local artists,” said Gallery Manager Carolyn Smith. “We have lovely ornaments, jewelry, scarves, paintings, pottery, toys, cards, fiber works (table runners, pillows, wall hangings, etc.), glassware, kids art sets, and more.”

Also for purchase will be the Center’s new 2017 All-Events Pass. This pass is valid for one seat at every performance in the theater during 2017, including plays, films, concerts, dance events and more.

For those who need to do some last-minute shopping, the center will be open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 until 3 p.m. — and you can bring the whole family in for a 10 a.m. free showing and singalong of the movie, “The Sound of Music.”

The exhibit open house is Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the First Friday reception will be Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m.

Gift wrapping is free, and the show is open until 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday; free cookies and cider are served.

Participating artists: Julie Abowitt, Elli Antara, Diane Archer, Laurie Balmuth, Christina Brown, Jodi Burton, Casey Caruso, Brian Chambers, Melissa Chavez, Merillee Cooper, Ashleigh Coyner, Carol Davis, Jim Diem, Dawn Elle, Jerry Fenter, Pamela Forbes, Christina Friesen, Jinx Griswold, Rhonda Harris, Nancy Houfek Brown, Gayle Huwe, Teresa Knight, Christina Knowles,Judy Larsen, Kim Leahy, Michael Lewis, Debora Lorang, Leslee Lukosh, Erin MacLeod, Heather Marlow, Pert Matrhios, Michiko Matsuo, Lea Miller, Jan Muir, Rachal Pagel, Janel Pahl, Risa Regory, Marilyn Stablein, Cleo Sterling, Sue Sutherland, Michelle Thompson, Charlotte Van Zant-King.