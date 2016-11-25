Church News: Churches announce holiday schedules

Faith Bible

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, will hold a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., and a Christmas service on Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Wy’east

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in Odell, 3422 Odell Highway — is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The service has previously been held at the Pine Grove Methodist Church. All are invited to come and celebrate the story of the Christ child and sing Christmas hymns. For more information, contact Pastor Tim Willis, 541-993-6777.

Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian Church invites friends and the community to Advent and Christmas services. The church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road. For more information, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

Nov. 27 — First Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship. “Hope.”

Dec. 4 — Second Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship and collection for FISH Food Bank. “Peace.”

Dec. 11 — Third Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship featuring children and youth singing with adult choir. Christian fellowship dinner to follow worship. “Joy.”

Dec. 18 — Fourth Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship. “Love.”

Dec. 22 — Longest Night service, 7 p.m. Silence, prayers and candle lighting.

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. With children, carols, candlelight and communion.

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day service, 10:15 a.m. caroling, 10:30 a.m. worship.

Advent concert series begins at Riverside

Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets, holds free Advent concerts on Fridays in December beginning at noon. The concerts are performed by area musicians and will be held Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 in the church.

‘Drive-Thru’ nativity returns to Nazarene

Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, holds its annual drive through nativity Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Area churches plan holiday bazaars

Holiday bazaars are scheduled as follows:

Dec. 2-3 — Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, 10-3 p.m. at Spirit of Grace Church (Methodist and Lutheran Partnership), 1140 Tucker. Handcrafted gift items including scrubbers, pillowcases, tea towels and baked items.

Dec. 2-3 — Christmas Bazaar at the Wy’east Community Church, 3422 Odell Highway, downtown Odell. 10-5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Craft items, baked goods; clam chowder and turkey noodle soup, homemade pie and ice cream. Slice of Life room open. More at 541-490-1901.



Dec. 3 — St. Mark’s Holiday Bazaar, 9-3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene. Gifts for men, women and children; hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind items. Holiday decorations, baked goods.

Send church news to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234.