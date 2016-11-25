Entertainment Update for Nov. 26

United Way benefit Dec. 4 with Aaron Meyer

It’s a holiday benefit concert with rock violinist Aaron Meyer, his six-piece band and special guest singers The Brown Sisters. This year’s show is also a tribute to Tim Ellis, a dear friend and guitarist of Meyer’s band who recently passed away. The concert is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission tickets are $20 and preferred seating options are available. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore, email unitedway@gorge.net, or call 541-386-6100. All proceeds benefit United Way. Sponsored by Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Insitu, Les Schwab, Hood River Distillers, Hood Technology, ICE, Curtis Homes and Don and Bonnie Benton.

Holiday Open House at Discovery Center Dec. 3

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12 to 5 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families and get free museum admission, with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa or cider. Enjoy live holiday music from 12 to 4 p.m. The live raptor show in the theater showcases the center’s resident hawks and eagles at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, Oregon, 541-296-8600 x 201 or www.gorgediscovery.org.

Author Santella at Double Mountain discusses beer book

Waucoma Bookstore and Double Mountain Brewery are hosting author Chris Santella for a book talk on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River. Santella will be discussing his new book, “Fifty Places to Drink Beer Before You Die.” The book features Hood River as one of the fifty places to drink beer.

