Glassometry’s Laurel Hagner offers Solstice retreat Dec. 17-19

Artist and teacher Laurel Marie Hagner of Glassometry Studios in Odell hosts a weekend Solstice retreat Dec. 17-19. To learn more about Hagner, her artwork or this retreat, visit www.glassometry.com, email laurel @glassometry.com or call 541-354-3015. Registration price includes all activities, art supplies and snacks on Saturday.

A Friday-only session is offered for $25.

“This retreat will include a weaving of ceremony, art, reflection, connection, celebration, and healing. What better way to prepare for the holidays and welcome in the New Year?” Hagner said.

“This winter, we dive into the great change. Our world both internally and externally is swelling with huge shifts and uncertainty. This is a time where death prevails and winter unfolds her darkness upon us. Its also a time for reflection of what has been, how it has shaped us, and how we will move forward in the future.

“During this retreat, we will pay homage to being alive, taking time to reflect on the years’ events, and diving into the deeper knowing part of ourselves so we may find real clarity. With so much passing, there will be things to release and say good bye to, while also creating space for healing. Using poignantly created art exercises, being in circle with others, dance, meditation and gentle ritual, we will explore a new form of self discovery and care.

You can also register at www.etsy.com/shop/Glassometry.