Jobs report: Hood River employment steady in fall

Despite shedding some jobs, Hood River County employment held firm at second best statewide.

The county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate steadied in October at 4.5 percent, low enough to come second in Oregon behind Benton County. The county’s unemployment rate fell by a scant 0.3 percentage point.

Regional economist Dallas Fridley with Oregon Employment Department jokingly subheaded his monthly employment report, “Halloween Scares Away Visitors.”

Food service and accommodation jobs pulled back in October, cutting 160 jobs. Government cut 20 jobs in October falling to 1,380.

Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was essentially unchanged at 5.3 percent, falling by 0.1 percentage point in October to rank 10th in Oregon, tied with Clatsop County. Over the year, Wasco County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed although it ranked eighth last year.

Gilliam County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point in October to 7.3 percent.

In Sherman County, it rose by 0.2 percentage point to 5.2 percent and an eighth place ranking, tied with Yamhill County.

Wheeler County’s rate was essentially unchanged at 4.8 percent, which was good enough to rank fifth statewide.