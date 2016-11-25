Police Log, Nov. 14 to 20

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 18 — Montello Avenue, 100 block — Broken vehicle window reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 19 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of controlled substances.

Nov. 19 — Hood River — Resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving.

Nov. 19 — B Street, 1600 block — Dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle driving through people’s yards and peeling out. Vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 14 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 15 — Hood River — Male reported being struck by a car while he was walking on the sidewalk.

Nov. 16 — Hood River — The driver of a vehicle was called in as driving erratically. The driver was observed committing a violation and stopped. The driver did not have insurance on the car and it was towed.

Nov. 16 —Second Street — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 18 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported.

Nov. 19 — Second Street and Oak Street — Vehicle vs. pedestrian motor vehicle crash reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 16 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Female arrested and lodged on a municipal warrant.

Nov. 16 — Wasco Street, 2400 block — Male arrested on a circuit court warrant. The warrant was recalled and the male was released. Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 14 — Eighth Street, 900 block — Hood River resident contacted in regards to a theft.

Nov. 14 — Montello Avenue, 2900 block — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.

Nov. 15 — Montello Court, 2800 block — Hood River resident reported two of her vehicles were entered and items were taken.

Nov. 15 — Eugene Street, 3200 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Nov. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Female reported her purse as stolen while she was inside a local business.

Nov. 18 — Tenth Street, 800 block — Power tools and hand tools reported as stolen from a construction site.

Nov. 18 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Washington female reported the theft of her purse and contents from the parking lot of a local store.

Nov. 18 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, theft II and criminal mischief III. He was cited and released at the hospital due to medical issues.

Sex offenses:

Nov. 15 — Hood River — Officers responded to a welfare check on a female who reported to a third party she was sexually assaulted by her husband.

Other:

Nov. 17 — Second Street, 200 block — Resident dropped off a bike at the police department that he had found on his front lawn.

Nov. 17 — Hood River — Male reported the loss of a wallet.

Nov. 19 — Taylor Avenue, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.