The Porch for Nov. 26

WELL SAID: “Thanksgiving comes to us out of the prehistoric dimness, universal to all ages and all faiths. At whatever straws we must grasp, there is always a time for gratitude and new beginnings.” — J. Robert Moskin

QUESTION OF THE WEEK: At Stave and Stone winery, looking at the menu, a friend asked, “Here is a philosophical question: can one order ONLY ‘extra bread?’”

SANFORD AND DAUGHTER? A conversation in front of Dollar Tree invoked a line from an early-’70s TV show: one elderly woman helps another over a high curb, saying, “Watch your step, Elizabeth,” then the joking reply: “Here it comes, Elizabeth: I think it’s the big one!”

CALENDAR WHIRL: In the recycling bin at Hood River Post Office: American Girl, Eddie Bauer, Personal Creations, Spanx.

REMEMBER: Nov. 26 is Shop Local Day, but why limit it to one day?

SEEN AND Heard: Two men meet in a small upper-story office on Oak, where two large dogs have been kept for the afternoon, and when the men enter they find papers askew and items a-chewed, including a plastic coat hanger … holiday décor everywhere, including the hallway at A Kidz Zone Dental, where the staff went with large lollipops, of course …

SAVE THE DATE: Dec. 10, “Santa Land,” A Kidz Zone Dental, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: bring five cans of food for FISH food bank and get your photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.