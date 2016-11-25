Scouts honor veterans at Anderson’s ceremony

Members of Boy Scout Pack 282 and 392 and Troop 392 helped to honor veterans at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Anderson’s Tribute Center on Friday, Nov. 11, attended by community members and led by the American Legion. Scouts served as color guard, posting the colors of the different branches of the U.S. Military (Bryce Stanton, Army, Xavier Castillo, Marines, Phili Castillo, Navy, Nicholas Arenas, Air Force, Jon Erickson, Coast Guard, and David Virgen, Merchant Marines), as well as led the Pledge of Allegiance (Marshall Bailey). The scouts, as well as the assembled crowd, learned of the history of Veterans Day and how today it is celebrated to honor those who have served and are currently serving. Following a closing prayer, the scouts joined those gathered at a reception provided by the Celilo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and enjoyed desserts and punch.