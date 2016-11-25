Sheriff Log, Nov. 13 to 19

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 17 — Alameda Road — Felony domestic assault IV and interfering with making a report reported. The suspect was lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Nov. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Marijuana in possession of a minor reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 19 — Cooper Spur near Highway 35 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 17 — Belmont Drive, 3700 block — Mail theft involving a stolen check reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 13 — Lingren Road at Chevron Drive — Hit and run / reckless driving crash reported. The driver fled the area.
Nov. 15 — Country Club and Frankton — Deputy responded to a two car, non-injury traffic crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 13 — Red Hill Road, 5700 block — Deputy responded to a report of a possible stolen car. While following up, the deputy became aware of a possible parole violation.
Nov. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
Nov. 16 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Nov. 16 — Lucy Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Nov. 17 — Mud Alley Road, 3200 block — Male arrested for violating the conditions of his probation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 14 — Hood River — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.
Nov. 17 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen utility trailer reported.
Nov. 17 — Mud Alley Road, 3200 block — Vehicle recovered and returned to its registered owner.
Other:
Nov. 17 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy placed items in evidence for disposal.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment