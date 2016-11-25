From students at HRVHS: ‘We stand by the rights of all people’

Hood River Valley High School Students, Faculty, Alumni, and Community,
At Hood River Valley High School, we are proud to represent a wide range of political opinions and a diverse population of students. We as representatives of the student body find it necessary to speak up in the wake of this election.
We stand by the rights of all people to be loved, to be respected, and to feel safe. We are proud that this school has such an accepting environment, and we are determined to maintain it. The language used in this election may seem to excuse or promote hateful speech and actions toward people of color, women, disabled persons, members of the LGBTQ community, Latinos, and Muslims, but as a school, we expect our community to stand against hatred, oppression, and any other form of unacceptance.
If a student walks through the halls, we expect that he will make it to his next class without being told to go back to his country.
If a student raises her hand in class, we expect that she will be able to speak without worrying her classmates will mock her for her identity.
If any student voices a political opinion that you disagree with, we expect you to have a conversation, not a name calling battle.
If a student has positive feelings about the outcome of this election, they have the right to express them.
We call on ourselves and on all students, staff, and community members to find the courage to confront or report hurtful behavior and to be willing to have meaningful conversations about opposing viewpoints. We as a county, a community, and a school are proud of who we are and where we’ve come from. We, the undersigned, pledge to continue to listen and respect the voices of all in this community.
Sincerely,
Abby Walker, ASB President
Saul Chavarria, Varsity Soccer
Elizabeth Bailey, Robotics Captain
Connor Truax, XC Captain, Film Club President
Lucy Fine, NHS and Phoenix Theater President
Nando Rodriguez, Sophomore Class Officer
Yaya Chavarria, Varsity Soccer
Rosie Dillon, Varsity Cheer
Grace Whitmore, Talon Editor
Cole Rothman, Varsity Water Polo
Mason Leavitt, Speech and Debate
Lily Galvez, Chamber Singers
Emily Curtis, Varsity Volleyball
Trenton Hough, Varsity Football
Levi Glass, Varsity Lacrosse
