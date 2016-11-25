From students at HRVHS: ‘We stand by the rights of all people’

Hood River Valley High School Students, Faculty, Alumni, and Community,

At Hood River Valley High School, we are proud to represent a wide range of political opinions and a diverse population of students. We as representatives of the student body find it necessary to speak up in the wake of this election.

We stand by the rights of all people to be loved, to be respected, and to feel safe. We are proud that this school has such an accepting environment, and we are determined to maintain it. The language used in this election may seem to excuse or promote hateful speech and actions toward people of color, women, disabled persons, members of the LGBTQ community, Latinos, and Muslims, but as a school, we expect our community to stand against hatred, oppression, and any other form of unacceptance.



If a student walks through the halls, we expect that he will make it to his next class without being told to go back to his country.

If a student raises her hand in class, we expect that she will be able to speak without worrying her classmates will mock her for her identity.

If any student voices a political opinion that you disagree with, we expect you to have a conversation, not a name calling battle.

If a student has positive feelings about the outcome of this election, they have the right to express them.

We call on ourselves and on all students, staff, and community members to find the courage to confront or report hurtful behavior and to be willing to have meaningful conversations about opposing viewpoints. We as a county, a community, and a school are proud of who we are and where we’ve come from. We, the undersigned, pledge to continue to listen and respect the voices of all in this community.

Sincerely,

Abby Walker, ASB President

Saul Chavarria, Varsity Soccer

Elizabeth Bailey, Robotics Captain

Connor Truax, XC Captain, Film Club President

Lucy Fine, NHS and Phoenix Theater President

Nando Rodriguez, Sophomore Class Officer

Yaya Chavarria, Varsity Soccer

Rosie Dillon, Varsity Cheer

Grace Whitmore, Talon Editor

Cole Rothman, Varsity Water Polo

Mason Leavitt, Speech and Debate

Lily Galvez, Chamber Singers

Emily Curtis, Varsity Volleyball

Trenton Hough, Varsity Football

Levi Glass, Varsity Lacrosse