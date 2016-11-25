Tim Schell at AniChe Dec. 1

Waucoma Bookstore and AniChe Cellars are hosting Hood River author Tim Schell for a book talk on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at AniChe Cellars Tasting Room in Hood River, 301 Oak St. Schell will be discussing his new book, “Road to the Sea.”

About the Book

In this story of newfound love and love discarded, reminiscent of some of Graham Greene’s novels, Schell takes us to Central Africa where a young American, an African prostitute and the 17-year-old daughter of American Baptist missionaries are on the run from the police and other threats. While the novel dramatizes a suspenseful adventure of danger, escape and death, the intense action engages questions of love, loyalty and belief.

About the Author

Schell is the winner of the Mammoth Book Award for Prose for his novel, “The Drums of Africa” (2007), and is the co-author of “Mooring Against the Tide: Writing Fiction and Poetry” (Prentice Hall, 2007) and the co-editor of the anthology, “A Writer’s Country” (Prentice Hall, 2001). His fiction has been nominated for a Pushcart Award and he was the winner of the Martindale Award for Long Fiction. He teaches literature and writing at Columbia Gorge Community College in Hood River. “The Memoir of Jake Weedsong,” the 2010 Finalist for the AWP Award for the Novel, was published by Serving House Books in August, 2011.