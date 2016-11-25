Watch a new ’12 Days’ song

Ever heard “The 12 Days of Christmas”?

You know, the one ending with “… and a partridge in a pear tree …”?

Hood River News came up with the idea of “12 Disaster Days of Christmas” sung to the same tune, as part of our 2016 Gift Guide Special section, which was published Nov. 23. Copies are also available at Hood River News.

And since this is 2016, we made a video!

Hear Parkdale Elementary third-graders turn “six geese a-laying” into “six bright red flares” and other storm-worthy Christmas gift ideas, in the Hood River News’ twist on the familiar song. Our thanks to Principal Gus Hedberg, Teacher Shannon Monroe, and Music Teacher David Church. Our web guy, Ben McCarty, put it together

To watch it, go to www. hoodrivernews.com/Media.

The original goes like this:

12 Drummers Drumming

11Pipers Piping

10 Lords a Leaping

9 Ladies Dancing

8 Maids a Milking

7 Swans a Swimming

6 Geese a Laying

5 Golden Rings

4 Calling Birds

3 French Hens

2 Turtle Doves

And a Partridge in a Pear Tree

The “Disaster Days” list goes like this:

12 Gallons of Water

11 Family meals

10 Cans of propane

9 Hygiene bags

8 Packs of batteries

7 Spare coats

6 Bright red flares

5 Cozy blankets

4 Tire chains

3 Flashlights

2 cell phone chargers

And a crush-proof first aid kit

Resource list courtesy of Hood River County Emergency Management, Barbara Ayers, manager/ 541-386-1213.

See www.co.hood-river.or.us to opt-in for citizen alerts.