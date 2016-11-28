Celebrating three Hood River Thanksgiving traditions

Diners Gordy Parker, left, Robyn Beck, and Daniel Hinrich enjoy the Community Thanksgiving Meal Thursday at Riverside Community Church, where several hundred people enjoyed turkey and all the trimmings at no cost. Food was donated by Rosauers, Romul’s Restaurant, and Lake Taco, and prepared in the church’s commercial kitchen.

Helping were more than 82 volunteers, including seventh grader Abby Rankin, serving pies. More than 25 meals were delivered to people in their homes. “This is a true community thing,” said coordinator Gean Rains. “People were so willing to give of their time. We had so many volunteers that I was able to work it out so people did one-hour shifts,” she said.

•

Thanksgiving launch

Hood River Hobbies had a great multi-generational turnout for their Thanksgiving rocket building class and launch despite the rainy weather.

The club will hold another on New Year’s Eve; email info@hoddriverhobbies.com for more information.

•

Elks Lodge Blood Drive

For the 31st year, Hood River Elks Lodge hosted the Thanksgiving blood drive at the lodge on Friday. The ballroom is fitted out as donation center, where Elks volunteers and American Red Cross workers greet donors and move them from sign-up to health-checks to the blood-drawing tables, to the post-donation snack area.

At left, Ed Drew of Hood River makes one of his four or five annual donations. The Elks event is an annual tradition for him.

Also at left, regular donor Michael Schock of Hood River, prepares to give along with his son, Austin, of Portland, a first-time donor. On Dec. 17, Elks members will gather to package up Christmas food and toy baskets for families in the community.