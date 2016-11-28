Pool closure Monday

The Hood River Aquatic Center will be closed on Monday, Nov. 28 due to heating and electrical issues. District swim lessons, Hood River Valley Swim Team practice, and Hood River Valley High School swim practice are all cancelled.
The Parks District will post updates on their website, www.hoodriverparksandrec.org, or on the district's voicemail: 541-386-1303.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment