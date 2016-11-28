Service Announcement: Sumio “Soup” Fukui

Sumio “Soup” Fukui passed away Nov. 24, 2016, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Soup was born June 20, 1926, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing.
Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Covenant Church, 455 Frankton Road, Hood River, with graveside services to follow at Idlewilde Cemetery.
A time of viewing and a chance for friends to greet with family is planned for 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
