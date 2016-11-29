Death Notices for Nov. 30: Lucille Parish, Norman Nelson, William Graham, Wallace May, Donald Douglas and George May

Lucille Parish

Lucille “Lucie” Parish passed away Nov. 22, 2016, at her home in Hood River, Ore., with family by her side. Lucille was born April 16, 1926, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Norman Nelson

Norman Dion Nelson, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 23, 2016 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

William Graham

William Forrest Graham, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 27, 2016, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

Wallace May

Wallace Pourron May, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 24, 2016 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

Donald Douglas

Donald Douglas, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 24, 2016, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.

George May

George Joseph May, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 25, 2016, at a local care center. Arrangements are under the direction of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles.