Hardshell Harmony starts 2016 Advent Concert series

The four-piece Hood River folk band Hardshell Harmony starts the annual Advent Concert series, free to the public the next three Fridays.

Concerts start at noon at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State strees, sponsored by the church and Walton Music Trust. Hardshell Harmony performs Dec. 2, with Mike Robarge on guitar, Cindie Robarge on bass, Chuck Haynie on banjo and Clint Miller on fiddle.

Performing Dec. 9 will be the Chamber Singers of HRVHS, directed by Dan Kenealy. On Dec. 16, Tim Mayer and friends will play jazz numbers joined by the Riverside Gospel Ensemble.