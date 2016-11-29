County certifies General Election ballot results

Hood River County Elections Department formally certified the Nov. 8 ballot last Wednesday.

As a result, Carl Zerfing is officially the newest member of Cascade Locks City Council, in what has been designated Position 6, after his win in the write-in race.

Zerfing will be sworn in on Jan. 9 to complete an unexpired two-year term.

Joshua Harestad, who came in second in balloting, said he was disappointed that the city would not accept his petition for write-in candidacy, based on the city’s determination that his signature sheets had not been signed off ahead of time by the city, was confirmed by City Administrator Gordon Zimmerman.

“I feel like I was never given a fair chance, to let people know I was running,” said Harestad, noting that the city also declined to print his statement in the city newsletter because he technically did not qualify as a candidate.

Harestad, who works as a weighmaster at the ODOT Port of Entry, said he disagrees, based on his “intention to serve,” one of two qualifications under the city charter.

“I just want to help my town be as good as it can be,” he said.