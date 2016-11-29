Entertainment Update for Nov. 30

Ted Horwitz at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., Ted Horwitz brings his keyboard/guitar/vocal solo act to the White Buffalo. Horwitz 's solos give a full band sound to an eclectic mix of tunes. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Secret Salsa meets Dec. 9

Secret Salsa Society presents instructor Sarah Riddle of The Viscount Dance Studio teaching Rueda de Casino on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Mt. View Grange (1085 N. Main St., White Salmon.) This fun, social salsa dance style is danced in a circle, with a caller signaling moves for the group as a whole. All ages welcome; no partner or experience necessary. Lesson: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Social dance 9 to 10 p.m. Admission $10.

‘Threeform’ plays Dec. 2

Threeform (Kit Garoutte, Mike Grodner, and Tim Mayer) will be performing their mix of jazz, blues, rock, and funk at Stave & Stone, Friday, Dec. 2 from 7-10 p.m. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541 946-3750.

Ryan Kolberg at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

The duo's diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of many eras.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

