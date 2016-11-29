Former sheriff’s deputy indicted on sex abuse charges

A grand jury in Hood River County has formally accused a former sheriff’s deputy of sexually abusing a minor while off duty.

Marc Smith, 43, of Washougal, Wash., was arraigned in Hood River Circuit Court on Monday.

Smith was arrested on Sept. 9, facing charges involving a teenage girl under the age of 18 from Hood River. He bailed out of jail, and resigned on Sept. 16 amid an Oregon State Police investigation.

A Nov. 18 indictment has stacked seven charges against Smith: luring a minor, sexual abuse, invasion of personal privacy, two counts of private indecency, online sexual corruption of a child, and official misconduct.

Prosecutors maintain that Smith used his work cell phone to record the victim in a “state of nudity … with intent to obtain a benefit, to-wit: sexual gratification,” court records show among other charges.

The offenses took place between September 2015 and August 2016 in Hood River County, the indictment states.

Hood River County Sheriff Matt English was told about the accusations the day before Smith’s arrest. Smith was immediately placed on administrative leave and the sheriff requested that OSP conduct an investigation into the deputy’s actions, English said in early September.

OSP troopers transported Smith to Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) in The Dalles, where he was briefly lodged. He posted $3,500 bail and was released on a conditional agreement.

The case was referred to Crook County District Attorney Daina Vitolins, who filed Smith’s indictment earlier this month. Of the seven offenses listed on that document, two are felonies.

“Although there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the grand jury’s decision underscores the fact that law enforcement should be held to the same standard as any citizen and we must be accountable for our actions whether on or off duty,” English said in an email.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and victim’s family.”

Smith was employed at the sheriff’s office for about 17 years, English said.

On Monday, Smith appeared at Hood River County Courthouse in person with his attorney, Steven Myers, for an initial hearing. Judge Bronson D. James appeared via video feed from Multnomah County Circuit Court. Vitolins called in on a phone.

During the brief proceedings, Smith’s criminal charges weren’t read or discussed in detail.

James and Vitolins agreed to schedule Smith’s next appearance on Jan. 26.