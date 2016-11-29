Holiday parade and tree-lighting happens downtown Friday

Hood River holiday parade and tree-lighting happens as it does every year on the first Friday of December, Dec. 2.

The parade commences at 6 p.m.; check in between 5 and 6 p.m. at Oak and Seventh.

Carol singing and the lighting of the tree at Overlook Memorial Park, Second and State, follows the parade, at about 7 p.m.

The parade line-up is first come, first served, except for the parade sponsors who will be first in line (Providence, Ryan’s Juice and Columbia Bank).

The Columbia Center for the Arts hosts its annual Holiday Show and Sale, on now through Dec. 24. A First Friday reception takes place this Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. and coincides with the annual tree lighting event in downtown Hood River.

In addition, many downtown merchants will be open late, and the trees along Oak Street are illuminated again this year.

The parade starts at Seventh and ends at Hood River News parking lot for the community tree-lighting ceremony. Parade rules, from the Chamber of Commerce:

If you have kids or people on foot in your entry or need extra space, please park in the Hood River County parking lot on State Street between Sixth and Seventh (adjacent to the church) or Hood River News parking lot at Sixth and State Street — then proceed to get into the parade line up starting at 5 p.m. Please allow extra time because parking and access may be challenging due to street closures starting at 5 p.m.

You may have Santa-like decorations, but there can be no human Santa in your entry. There is only one living Santa allowed in the parade and he will be at the parade end as part of our grand finale.

Your entry must be decorated with a holiday theme and be designed for a family audience. Our goal is to encourage the holiday spirit and this is a family event — so please no edgy messages or political campaigns.

The parade will end at Third and State Street. If you want to park and come back to enjoy the tree lighting ceremony, you may park in the Hood River News parking lot and walk down to the tree on Second and State Street.

Related holiday events this weekend include:

• Fresh Start Culinary Arts Meal at Riverside Community Church, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. Meat or vegetarian chili, corn bread, warm apple cider and cookies; $8 adults and $6 children under 10. Carolers, Santa. Fundraiser for outreach programs at Riverside.

• Handmade Holiday Market, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Mt. Hood Town Hall, including photos with Santa, cookies, music, and hot lunch.

• Holiday Wassail, White Salmon Library, 2-5 p.m., with music, art and activities for all ages.