Holiday Show and Sale reception Friday

The Columbia Center for the Arts is the scene for locally made arts, crafts, toys, wearables and more during the annual Holiday Show and Sale, on now through Dec. 24. A First Friday reception takes place this Friday, Dec. 2, from 6-8 p.m. and coincides with the annual tree lighting event in downtown Hood River.

Also available for purchase is the center’s new 2017 All-Event Pass, valid for one seat at every performance in the theater during 2017.

Gift wrapping is free, and cider and cookies will be served. The gallery will be open until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 24.