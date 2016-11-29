HRVST Osprey clean up at Fall Chinook Open in Astoria

Last weekend, the Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey swam in Astoria at the Fall Chinook Open. The team had eight individuals who won at least one event. The following are the tops swims for the Osprey — all distances are in yards.

8U

Leah Adams: Second in 25 freestyle, third in 50 freestyle, fourth in 25 backstroke with a 12-second improvement in her best time.

Grant Dunn: Second place in 25 backstroke and third place 25 freestyle.

Delaney Hackett: Won five events she competed in. First place in the 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 100 Individual Medley (IM), 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke.

Leah Sandoval: Won the 100 breaststroke. Placed second in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

9- and 10-year-olds

Elijah Adams: Second place in 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke, and 50 backstroke. Also, a big four-second drop in 50 breaststroke.

Skyla Hollowell: Won all six of her events. First place in 100 backstroke, 50 butterfly, 200 IM, 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 200 freestyle, and swam to four best times.

Willow Hollowell: First place in 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke and had five best times.

Mallory Campbell: Third place in 100 freestyle and fourth place in 50 backstroke and 200 IM.

11-12

Izaiah Adams: Second-place finishes in 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke. Also had a 17-second drop in 50 breaststroke.

Jackson Bullock: First-place finishes in 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 50 backstroke in his very first swim meet.

Gavin Hackett: Won five events in Astoria — 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 IM, 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly.

Henry Kirkwood: Fifth place in 50 freestyle.

Seth Millan: Third place in 100 backstroke

Nora Sandoval: First place in 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, second place in 200 IM and 200 freestyle.

13-14

Celilo Brun: First place in 100 butterfly, second place in 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 IM.

Sophia Kaden: Fourth place in 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.

Campbell Keller: Won the 200 breaststroke and was third in 200 backstroke.

•

Next up for the Osprey is the Kelso Killer Whales Winter Invitational the first weekend in December.