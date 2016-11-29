Kegler's Corner: Jeremy Bloom and Zach Mohun Flourish

Team of the Week

(Pins over average, handicap series):

Jeremy Bloom : +143, 787

Zach Mohun: +141, 792

Jeff Brittle: +136, 787

Brandon Kawachi: +125, 782

Mike Parke: +118, 772

3,920 total pins

Jeremy Bloom was sure “in the zone” last week in 10-pin bowling league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. The smooth-stroking right-hander easily upended a cord or two of wood. In the Tuesday Nite Mixed (TNM), Jeremy notched a lofty scratch 731 three-game series and he followed that up with a rock-solid scratch 716 set in the Wednesday night Fraternal.

If he was in the Army, Jeremy would be shouting at the pins to “give me 10!” And that’s what he did with machine-like repetition, strike after strike, posting big scratch 267, 262 and 259 games. He was 110 pins over his average in the TNM and 143 pins over in the Fraternal — the latter making him the No. 1 star on the team of the week, which was his third trip into the limelight this season. Jeremy is definitely having a really good year on the lanes!

And, also for the third time this season, the amazing Zach Mohun made the big five with another week of his patented intimidating pin pounding. Zach had his guns blazing in the Monday night Industrial, where he fired a nifty scratch 612 set that was highlighted by scratch 214 and 203 games. That effort was 117 pins over his average.

Then, in the Fraternal, he did even better, tossing scratch 231 and 208 games on his way to a fine scratch 631 series, which was 141 pins over his average. That put him No. 2 on our famous fab five.

Zach won just about everything last year, taking individual points honors in both the Industrial and the tough Fraternal, which is quite simply an astonishing feat. His latest efforts indicate two things: he might have found the secret to kicking his game up a notch, which may enable him to join the elite scratch bowlers in town, and he’s definitely got the inside track on the most improved bowler in Hood River this season.

Jeff Brittle could make a snowball hook on Teflon. And, he’s quite proud of throwing the biggest hook in town. Rightfully so. In fact, he hooks that rock so much, it practically comes back to him like a boomerang! Well, Mr. Boomerang Brittle was back in top form last week after recovering from a serious injury. He had the pins dancing in the Fraternal, where he logged a slick scratch 252 game and 670 series. Jeff was 136 pins over his average for the session — good enough to join this week’s bowling big shots, his first time this season.

When we put in new lanes last summer, we expected big things, maybe even a perfect 900 series. And, if anybody can do that, it’s got to be Brandon Kawachi. He powers more strikes than anyone we’ve ever seen, rolling a devastatingly powerful hook that simply blasts the pins into airborne destruction. It’s amazing to watch and also quite intimidating, especially if you have to bowl against him.

Well, the youngster was back at it in the Fraternal last week, where he got off to a slow start, but finished with near perfection, connecting on 22 out of 24 strikes in his last two games of the session for huge scratch 280 and 279 games. Those are awesome numbers that pushed Brandon to the highest scratch series at the lanes last week, a terrific 737, putting him 125 pins over his average for the night. Brandon has been away from the action for a while, so welcome back, we missed you. This is his first appearance on the team of the week this season.

Lefty Mike Parke was also back in fine form in the TNM last week, where he fashioned a solid scratch 685 series. We have dubbed Mike as “the doomsday striking machine” because he reminds us of another great left-hander, pro Earl Anthony, who effortlessly racked up strike after strike. Mike’s also been fighting some nagging injuries, but his latest effort was 118 pins over his average — good enough to get the cleanup slot on our team of stars. This is the Mike’s third trip on the classy crew this season.

Finally, hopefully you get to check out the TNM which will complete its first half when this paper is delivered. It’s been a close battle all season in this very popular league and six teams had a shot at winning. We’ll report on the outcome of this sure fired donnybrook next week. Great bowling everybody!

League reports

(High scratch scores):

Monday evening Industrial League: Wally Jaksha: 235 game and 623 series; Chris Voyles: 240 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Pearl Munsen: 215 game and 531 series.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Jeremy Bloom: 262, 235 games and 731 series; Mike Parke: 243 game and 685 series; Mary Finley: 233, 213 games and 624 series; Matt Webber: 256 game; Jackie Fishtrom: 202 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League: Lynn Spellman: 552 series; Sue Spellman: 192 game and 538 series; Lyle Sayler: 210 game; Ken Ingram: 200 game; John Lyon: 200 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Brandon Kawachi: 280, 279 games and 737 series; Jeremy Bloom: 267, 259 games and 716 series; Jeff Brittle: 252 game and 670 series; Jeff Miller: 246 game and 654 series; Bernie Keys: 202, 202 games and 563 series; Roger Montavon: 255 game; Bryan Mason: 238 game.