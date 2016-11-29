Letters to the Editor for Nov. 30

‘Path to wrath’

When in Portland, you might come across countless progressive protestors. Many enraged (and I think some highly paid) obsessionists actually left their parents’ basement bedrooms to annoy the day in a loudmouth way in their dive desire to jump on Trump. There is no doubt they’re on a path to wrath and setting their sights on Hatred Heights. One more thing — don’t get too close to these protesters, their secondhand smoke (like it or not) might give you a sufficient high.

Bill Davis

Hood River

On Trump’s election

If I encounter knife-edged voices

I will remember cool water running

in a strong stream

I will let the water be my voice.

If I encounter cold indifference

I will remember granite cliffs

that have endured icy winters

I will let the stone be my strength.

If I encounter despicable lies

I will remember the eagles soaring

over the Klickitat

I will let their winged truth carry me.

If I encounter climate change deniers

I will remember the starving polar bear

swimming to feed her cubs

I will let their hunger be my motivation.

If I encounter bigotry

I will remember our vast continent of

forests, plains and deserts

I will let its diversity be my reply.

Shannon Perry

Hood River

Nailed it

Mr. Rosevear’s Nov. 26 letter, “Where’s coverage?” summarized the Democratic votes quite well. However, “Clues for media,” written by Mr. Russell, does just as well to account for the Republican votes. I have to disagree, however, with Mr. Rosevear’s judgment that the paper is failing in its (lack of) coverage of the potential outcome from this election.



I cannot recall any election in which so many votes were made based on the candidates’ words and actions, and not really on the issues currently facing our country. A lot of people were unable to get past the tone and rhetoric of Mr. Trump, which was perceived as very exclusionary. Many people were just as unwilling to look past the number of questionable incidents associated with Ms. Clinton and the workings of DC politics. Perceived or authentic, these behaviors and issues certainly shaped the election. Excessive protesting and doomsday claims seem counterproductive at this time. It could be very damaging for our paper or any other reputable news source to publish speculative articles which feed off fear for things yet to occur. The last thing we need is more polarization of our community or country. I already see a more sedate, contemplative Trump since the election. I pray that our country and its citizens will have patience for this process. Those whose candidate did not win should remain vigilant that the things they fear, such as discrimination, do not occur. We have a political process in which to make those concerns known.

Steve Kaplan

Hood River

Violence avoided

My daughter said the best thing about the election is that Trumpies won’t be in the streets shooting guns.

We’ll never know if Trump’s clear threats of riot incitement would have worked, but what is Bill Davis’ honest guess about what would have happened if Baby Huey had lost the electoral college in a close one, even if he lost the popular vote?

If he had also won the popular vote, what does Mr. Davis honestly think the odds on Trumpie violence would have then become?

Bob Williams

Hood River