Mt. Hood Meadows opens for the season

Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort officially opened this past weekend, and received enough snow to start daily operations on Monday, opening more of the mountain with the Mt. Hood Express and Shooting Star lifts.
Above, stoked skiers and snowboarders, as well as a view of the snowy main lodge during what was a stormy Sunday at the resort.
For updates, go to skihood.com.
