0

Winter sports schedule

As of Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Winter sports officially get underway this week for both Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School. Here’s what’s going on with teams this week:

Wednesday

Horizon girls basketball at Stevenson at 5:30 p.m.

Horizon boys basketball at Stevenson at 7 p.m.

HRV girls basketball host Sandy at 7 p.m.

HRV boys basketball will travel to Sandy, playing the Pioneers at the same time.

Thursday

Swimming heads to an all-levels meet in Gresham late afternoon.

Friday

Horizon girls basketball hosts Mitchell/Spray as part of the Hawk Invitational at 6:30 p.m. The tournament continues into Saturday, with date and time of the next opponent to be determined.

Horizon boys basketball hosts Mitchell/Spray at 8 p.m. as part of the same tournament, also playing a to-be-determined opponent at some point on Saturday.

HRV girls basketball will travel to Madras for a tournament, playing La Grande in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. They will play a to-be-determined opponent Saturday at some point.

HRV boys basketball will host Redmond at 7 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)