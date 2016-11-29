Winter sports schedule

Winter sports officially get underway this week for both Hood River Valley High School and Horizon Christian School. Here’s what’s going on with teams this week:

Wednesday

Horizon girls basketball at Stevenson at 5:30 p.m.

Horizon boys basketball at Stevenson at 7 p.m.

HRV girls basketball host Sandy at 7 p.m.

HRV boys basketball will travel to Sandy, playing the Pioneers at the same time.

Thursday

Swimming heads to an all-levels meet in Gresham late afternoon.

Friday

Horizon girls basketball hosts Mitchell/Spray as part of the Hawk Invitational at 6:30 p.m. The tournament continues into Saturday, with date and time of the next opponent to be determined.

Horizon boys basketball hosts Mitchell/Spray at 8 p.m. as part of the same tournament, also playing a to-be-determined opponent at some point on Saturday.

HRV girls basketball will travel to Madras for a tournament, playing La Grande in the opening round at 5:30 p.m. They will play a to-be-determined opponent Saturday at some point.

HRV boys basketball will host Redmond at 7 p.m.