12th Street opens

12th Street has been closed from May to State streets, limiting access to 12th and connecting streets surrounding Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital since July, but it is now open. At Montello and 12th on Friday morning, a pedestrian makes his way past Crestline Construction workers putting down new paving on the last stretch of the project. Striping came next and crews completed the two-month project Friday — streets to reopen by 5 p.m.