Entertainment Update for Oct. 1

Nancy Cook at Clocktower

Coming up at Clocktower Ales:

Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., live music featuring Nancy Cook and Kit Garoutte. On Sunday, it’s the Sunday Night Jam starting at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcome! Clocktower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles; 541-296-2602.

Dramatic performance of the Tell-Tale Heart

Christopher Leebrick will present a performance of Edgar Allan Poe's “The Tell-Tale Heart” on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Hood River Library. The show will also feature other spooky tales from around the globe and a discussion following the performance.

‘This Place’ at Discovery Center

Oregon Humanities is sponsoring “This Place,” Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. The free community conversation will examine the common connection shared by residents of the Columbia Gorge that revolve around the Columbia River and examine our relationship from a variety of perspectives, including Native fishing rights, recreation, commerce, and a desire to protect our water supply and scenic beauty. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Chic Preston at Stave & Stone

Coming up at Stave & Stone, music is from 7-10 p.m.:

October 5 — Chic Preston Jazz Night

October 7 — Willy & Nelson

October 12 — The Wasco Brothers

October 14 — Chic Preston & John Bunzow

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Joey Cook & The PartyRaddlers present ‘The Variety Show’

Joey Cook & The PartyRaddlers are bringing The Variety Show to the Trillium Cafe in Hood River on Monday, Oct. 10 from 8-11 p.m. You can expect to see and hear: ukulele's and accordions, heavenly locked harmonies, double pianos, bluegrass, xylophones and baby pianos and of course, facepaint and glitter. Cook is most known for being a top seven finalist on American Idol, and most recently a touring and contributing member to the internationally known youtube sensation Postmodern Jukebox. Trillium Cafe, 207 Oak St., Hood River, 541-308-0800.

Paws for a Cause Oct. 12

Hood River Adopt a Dog's fifth annual Paws for a Cause Event is Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Springhouse Cellar Winery from 5:30-8 p.m. Join Hood River Adopt A Dog for a fun evening of festivities with great auction items and appetizers. Beverages will be available at a cash bar.

There will be a silent auction as well as a live auction.This event is to raise funds for the HRAAD program and to help stray and abandoned dogs. Entry tickets are $10 per person and are good for entry and a raffle ticket.

Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher returns Oct. 23

Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher is on a nationwide tour promoting an upcoming CD that will feature such works as “Paganini’s Caprice No. 24,” and the ever-popular “Cordoba” by the Spanish composer Isaac Albeniz.

Fletcher performs Sunday, Oct. 23 at The History Museum of Hood River County. Other repertoire on the program includes Bach’s “Lute Suite No. 3,” and the fiendishly difficult “Five Bagatelles for Guitar” by British composer William Walton, Fletcher’s transcriptions of the French composer Erik Satie, and works by Dowland, Llobet and Segovia. The all-acoustic show will be in the atrium of The History Museum of Hood River County. Some balcony seating and front row premium seating are available. Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.

Car is King at Maryhill

Coming up Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2:

Celebrate Sam Hill’s love of roads, the automobile, and the arts during this two-day festival devoted to creativity in all its forms. Event includes a classic car show, arts festival with booths by artists working a variety of media, hands-on children’s art activities and veggie car races, a chance to drive the historic Maryhill Loops Road, and vintage race cars timed on the Loops. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.

