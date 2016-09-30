Food insecurity: 'Harvesting’ art exhibit, meal and public conversation in downtown HR Oct. 7

“Harvesting Our Stories,” a collaboration with Gorge Grown Food Network, Arts in Education of the Gorge and Celilo Restaurant, happens Oct. 7 in downtown Hood River. “Tales of Perseverance, Abundance and Need,” is the subtitle for the unique meal-and-art event intended to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity in the Gorge.

FILM EVENT The film “Harvesting Our Stories,” documenting the collaboration of the artists and farmers, will be screened Nov. 10 at Hood River County Library at 6:30 p.m., with film maker David Hanson of Hood River present.

“Harvesting” is both meal and art show, and is the culmination of the Arts in Education “Harvesting Our Stories project” — a pairing of artists with farmers to create works of art about the farms and the reaping and production of food. The funds raised from the sale of the art will support Gorge Grown’s Veggie Rx program, which provides access to fresh produce for lower-income residents.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with an art exhibition of participatory art with Briana Linden and Peggy Dills Kelter, followed by a dinner on Oak Street involving 40 invited guests at a long table in the center of Oak Street at the First Street intersection. (Hood River Library will host the event in case of rain.)

Dinner guests will include five artists and farmers, and community members who have been deeply involved in the issue of food insecurity in the Gorge. This includes nonprofit staff members from various organizations, community health workers, nurses, participants from the Veggie Rx program and high school students involved with the Ford Leadership Institute. An empty chair will be placed at the table to represent those individuals who experience food insecurity.

At 7:30 p.m., the community is invited to a conversation facilitated by Adam Jones, the executive director of Oregon Humanities, with complimentary coffee and dessert for all.

Participants are also encouraged to visit the “Art of the Feast” art show at Columbia Center for the Arts, which opens Oct. 5.