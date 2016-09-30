HRV Girls soccer beats up Bucks in league debut

After two nonconference losses last week, the HRV girls soccer team made a grand opening statement in their first league game of the season, letting the other teams in the Columbia River Conference know that the Eagles will again be the team to beat.

The girls delivered an 8-0 drubbing to Pendleton on Tuesday on the Buckaroos’ home pitch to set the tone for the beginning of the league schedule, with seven of those goals scored in the first half. It was the biggest win of the season thus far for HRV (6-3, 1-0 CRC), matching their home-opener Sept. 3 where the Eagles defeated Mac Hi by the same margin.

“They felt great,” Haspela said of his team following the win. “The best part is that although the score was lopsided, they used the match as a way to improve on specific aspects of their game. They know they have areas to work on and need to play their best to win our conference and perform well in playoffs. We did a lot of teambuilding since the Barlow loss (2-0, Sept. 22), and they are moving on with unity.”

It was the third time this season the Bucks have lost 8-0 and the young team is still looking for its first win after six contests. Ten of the 16 players on Pendleton’s roster come from freshman and sophomore classes and only two seniors are on the team.

“Pendleton lost some key players this season and didn’t show the intensity they were known for last season,” Haspela noted. “HRV was ready to win 50/50 balls, move the ball as a team, and finish.”

As she has done in so many games this season, striker Cielo Rivera drew first blood for HRV, breaking apart Pendleton’s back line in the fourth minute and scoring with an assist from midfielder Claire Davies. She did it again in the 16th minute, scoring the insurance goal on a one-touch after midfielder Mona Diaz crossed one from the wing. Two minutes later, an own goal off a Diaz corner made it 3-0.

Forward Audrey Marble, who entered the game as a sub, then proceeded to score a hat trick in just five minutes, putting shots in the back of the net in the 22nd, 25th, and 27th minutes. Rivera had the assist on two of them, while junior midfielder Nina Casey had an assist on the other.

Midfielder Avrie van Tilburg added one more five minutes before the half (assisted by middie Kenia Ramirez) to make it 7-0.

With the game in hand, Haspela said the team mostly played possession in the second half, focusing HRV’s attack from the wings. The Eagles weren’t quite done, though, and senior Morgan Totten defender scored her first-ever varsity goal, thanks to assists from Davies and Claire Oswald.

Oswald started in net for the Eagles, but was untested, recording no saves during her 40-minute shift. Oswald was moved into the field, while Vanessa Silva played in the cage the second half, tallying two saves. Both earned the team’s second clean sheet of the season. HRV vastly outshot Pendleton, putting up 13 shots on goal.

HRV 4, Woodburn 0

Two days later, HRV hosted Woodburn (3-3-1) at Westside and got the team’s second shutout of the season, although it didn’t come quite as quick as it did in the Pendleton game.

The Eagles went into the half scoreless, though it wasn’t for any lack of trying. HRV knocked on Woodburn’s door numerous times in the first 40 minutes, dominating possession and barely missing the Bulldogs’ on more than one occasion. Davies had a shot that rang off the left post midway through the first half that was nearly picked up on a rebound and midfielder Kiki Hosaka came close as well, executing a nearly perfect free kick that sailed no more than a few inches over Woodburn’s crossbar.

Marble, fresh off her hat trick Tuesday, got things going in the 47th minute for the Eagles, putting away what would ultimately prove the game-winner. That seemingly opened the floodgates for HRV, with Rivera adding one just a minute later (assisted by defender Abby Bergemann), and Diaz scored in the 60th minute (assisted by Rivera). With five minutes to go, middie Ashlee Ponce added one more for good measure off a pass from Rivera.

After 80 minutes, the Eagles had 16 shots on goal, while Oswald had a quiet, but solid night in net, making three saves and grabbing her second clean sheet of the week.

With their last nonleague competition out of the way, the Eagles will return to CRC play Tuesday, hosting Hermiston (4-4, 1-0) at Westside at 4 p.m., which will be the only game of the week for HRV.