‘Grape Escape’ returns Oct. 8

The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) renews the annual Gorge Grape Escape on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to marking the Foundation’s first decade, the night will also launch the next, with a kick-off of the group’s anniversary endowment campaign.

“Our endowment is getting near to the million-dollar mark, a goal we set for our first 10 years,” said WSVEF Executive Director Anne Marie Slater. “We’re asking the community to give us an extra boost this year, to reach that mark, which will help us unlock more educational opportunities for our schools in the future.”

The annual evening of food, wine, and fun will be at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.



Expect food and wine, as well as a social hour full of games and special prizes.