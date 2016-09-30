Letters to the Editor for Sept. 30

Housing needed

I’m excited to hear about the current opportunity for creating affordable housing in the Hood River. The 5-acre parcel called Morrison Park that has served as the disc-golf range is ideal in terms of size and location. I can understand the concern of some about losing it as a park space (whether or not you’re an adjacent landowner). Many of us live here because of our love of the outdoors and outdoor activities. But the 2005 intergovernmental agreement between the city and parks and rec specified that use of the land as a park was interim until the city determined another use.

Our need for affordable housing now is great, much more so than in 2005. There are many people who make Hood River the place that it is who can’t afford to live here — the elders who built this community and are now on fixed incomes, our teachers, hairstylists, landscapers, school bus drivers, social services providers, wait staff, and grocery checkers.

Many can’t find an affordable place to rent, let alone buy a house where the median price is over $400,000. It is therefore completely appropriate for the city to terminate this interim use at this time and to rezone the parcel as proposed. Rather than complaining about the city taking away a park, I say thanks to the city for allowing the interim use, and thanks for moving to address our affordable housing crisis.

Bonnie New

Hood River

Support Johnson

We are retired educators who continue to support our Representative Mark Johnson. He is knowledgeable and experienced about education issues and works to see that children of our state get the best education possible. We strongly support the idea of no-cost community college for the high school seniors of the state. Two years more of education prepares students for good-paying careers. Remember what the GI bill did for overall US economy after World War II.

Marv and Ruth Turner

Hood River

Vote Reynolds

I am urging Hood River to vote for Mark Reynolds for District 52 House of Representatives. Reynolds was raised in the Columbia Gorge on his family’s farm. As a teacher at Hood River Valley High School and Cascade Locks High School, Reynolds has dedicated his career to expanding access to opportunity for students in our community. Reynolds knows firsthand why it is so important to invest in our education system, support healthcare, protect our natural resources and ensure that family wage jobs and equal pay for equal work are available for us all. The incumbent’s questionable voting record on woman’s healthcare, environmental issues and support for corporations is evident as is the financial support he has enjoyed from the same.

Hood River deserves representation that will make sure our education system is adequately funded. The incumbent voted against HB 5017 and HB5010, which would have increased our overall resources for education and early education. Reynolds understands that corporations must pay their fair share. Piece-meal approaches to funding education through specific bills aimed at only parts of our system will ultimately not reduce class sizes and raise graduation rates. A systemic approach is needed from early education through college.

The majority of Hood River County voters in the last two elections did not vote for the incumbent. This time we have a candidate that will support our kids, protect our environment, help ensure that corporations pay their fair share. For the first time we have a candidate that lives here in our valley. I am hoping that this time we do not see our majority vote get taken away by the voter’s in Clackamas and Portland who, with some of our own residents, have supported the incumbent in the past. Check out Mark Reynolds for Oregon website and see the impressive list of organizations and community leaders endorsing his candidacy (www.reynoldsfororegon.com/endorsements). It is time for a change! Please vote for Mark Reynolds, House District 52.

Sharon Guidera

Mount Hood-Parkdale

Insult

I recently heard a commentator on television say Donald Trump’s actions and statements were things fifth graders would do and say. As a person who taught and interacted with fifth graders, that was an insult to all fifth graders!

Ron Yamashita

Hood River

Keep Johnson

With all the political happenings this year, it’s refreshing to personally know and be connected to our local State Representative Mark Johnson. Johnson has been a member of this community for almost his entire life and his work in Salem reflects that. He has worked to address community topics including affordable housing, public education, small business development, and the list goes on. From my perspective, a representative can only be successful in addressing these topics if he is willing to have a conversation and work across party lines to get the job done. If you look at Johnson’s accomplishments in his last three terms, it’s clear that he has done just that and remains focused on representing us without being swayed by outside interests. When he’s not in Salem, Johnson is attending events right here in Hood River and you can always count on him to stay connected to our community. This November, I am voting to keep State Representative Mark Johnson as our voice in Salem. I encourage you to do the same.

Agi Bofferding

Hood River

Needs strong leader

Washington State needs a competent secretary of state. Kim Wyman is not that person. She has failed as the chief elections officer. According to the Secretary of State website, their mission is, “Safeguarding vital government records, documents, publications and process,” and “Preserve the integrity of elections in Washington State.” Wyman has failed both these missions. Tina Podlodowski found a pathway into the state’s voter registration database that anyone with basic programming skills could access.



Agnes Kirk, the state’s chief information security officer, wrote to thank Podlodowski, saying: “Thank you again for following the industry standard for responsible disclosure of a potential cyber security issue and helping keep the citizens data safe.”

Washington State needs and deserves the Washington Voting Rights Act. Four times Wyman has fought against it, saying she wanted to get it right. After four years, we need Tina Podlodowski to get it right.

Washington voter turnout is right around the mid-point compared to all fifty states. Tina has 30-plus years of leadership in technology, government and management. As Washington Secretary of State, Tina’s diverse experience and commitment to a fair, accessible, secure and equitable voting system will restore Washington as a leader.

We need policies that will increase participation. We need printed statewide primary voter guides. We need our personal data secure from cyber hacking. We need Tina Podlodowski!

Gail Adams

White Salmon, Wash.