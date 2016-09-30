Love Your Columbia In CL, tribal leaders lead salmon viewing Oct. 8

Join Riverkeeper and Kat Brigham, former chair of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission (CRITFC) and a tribal leader with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, for a salmon viewing at Eagle Creek in Cascade Locks as a part of Columbia Riverkeeper’s “Love Your Columbia Event Series, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9:45-11:15 a.m.

Brigham is a veteran of domestic and international salmon management that has left a lasting impression on Columbia Basin salmon policy. She is also a force behind Brigham Fish Market. This event combines hearing Brigham’s perspective on salmon fishing in the Columbia while taking in the sights and sounds of salmon migration.

Participants are asked to gather at the Eagle Creek Trailhead in front of the restrooms before moving to the water’s edge by bridge just west of the parking lot. Space is limited; please register at bit.ly/SalmonOct8.

The Love Your Columbia event series tells the river’s story, and Riverkeeper’s education and outreach program brings the latest science to the masses, and lets people get dirty to make the river clean again. Love Your Columbia includes an event series, river cleanups and habitat restoration, the Adopt-a-River program, and water quality monitoring. For more information, visit bit.ly/LYCEvents2016.