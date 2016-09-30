May Street celebrates Walk/Bike to School Day

Oct. 5 is National Walk/Bike to School Day, and May Street Elementary is participating.

The community Safe Routes to Schools campaign has enlisted Mayor Paul Blackburn, an avid cyclist, to meet with a group of students at The Children’s Park at 7:10 a.m. Blackburn, along with the Hood River Fire Department, will escort a group of children up to school, where there will be some refreshments for the students.

Principal Kelly Beard, along with the Hood River Police department, will be riding bikes with students from Walgreen’s, at 12th and Pacific, to the school.