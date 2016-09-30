Mediation training at Six Rivers starts Oct. 6

Conflict is normal and inevitable. But with developed mediation skills you can help yourself and others lead more manageable lives — whether at home, work or in any group or organization.

Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center will offer basic mediation training this fall beginning Oct. 6. In this 40-hour training, participants will learn and practice the skills required to become a neutral, third-party mediator in any setting, either to develop a professional mediation practice, a meaningful volunteer opportunity, or using conflict resolution skills in your everyday relationships.

With additional training, optional mediator certification is also available. Limited scholarship money may be available to those who commit to completing the one-year practicum program and serving as a volunteer mediator for an additional year.

Basic Mediation Training is scheduled for October 6, 7, 8 and 13, 14, and 15; registration as a volunteer is $395, and $795 for professional certification track. Space is limited, and early registration is advised.

Visit www.6rivers.org, email office@6rivers.org, or call 541-386-1283 to learn more.

Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organiza-tion, provides training and mediation services in Oregon and Southwest Washington in the following areas: family, foreclosure, agricultural, workplace, and community.