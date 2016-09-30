Ribbon cutting at Museum

“It feels great to cut the caution tape,” said Lynn Orr, History Museum of Hood River County director, before cutting the ribbon Sept. 22 on the restored M.F. Henderson wheel at the museum.

The event, attended by about 30 people, celebrated months of work on the last remnant of a vessel that plied the Columbia River in the early- and mid-20th century. Restoration was done for public safety and to preserve the wheel. “The people of the museum have been working for years to pull together the fundraising, the work parties, the construction company to make it all work, to bring back this icon of the museum,” Orr said. “We didn’t have large scissors so I found the smallest ones I could,” she joked.

Project Manager Ken Elliot of Scheupbach Construction, shown removing the yellow tape said the project succeeded “by being methodical. Randy Baker (of Schuepbach) and I made a plan and stuck with it, and we had safety at the foremost.” Volunteers painted each new piece of the wheel, and Elliot and the Schuepbach team removed them one at a time, along with bolts and other metal parts, replacing them in order. Looking ahead, Baker said the museum has several gallons of the marine paint used in the restoration, for application in a few years particularly on the exposed south side of the wheel. Orr also credited Phil Jensen, Helen Mason, Marty McGee, Marcus Lampros, Wes Irle, Gary and Gean Rains, Lions Club and Hood River Valley High School volunteers, county facilities manager Nate Lane, Community Service Supervisor Don Collins, and the Hood River Heritage Council.

Museum holds ‘Show Boat Night’ Oct. 7

The History Museum of Hood River County will hold its annual Show Boat Night Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Springhouse Cellar Winery, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River.



The Show Boat event has become the museum’s annual opportunity to celebrate with its members, friends and neighbors. The evening features Monte Carlo games, food, drink, music from Mike Stillman and Friends, as well as live and silent auctions. Can-can ladies will be in evidence, as will several characters from this year’s Cemetery Tales, including the reincarnation of the colorful and feisty couple Mr. and Mrs. “Brick” Stratton, and the effusive Mrs. Ellen Blowers. The event also showcases the HMHRC’s recent restoration of the community’s iconic paddlewheel, funded by last year’s Show Boat event. Tickets are $20, available at the museum or at the door.

Each year, the Show Boat fundraiser brings attention to needs identified by The History Museum to care for the collection and better serve the community through exhibitions and outreach programing. This year’s focus is on updating various equipment (computers, projectors, etc.) for both documentation of the collection and improving the media component of our installations. A successful event will be transformative to our ability to function on a professional museological level, but will also enliven our temporary and permanent displays for the better enjoyment of all.

The auction will include a number of experiential items: a VIP trip with Museum Director Dr. Lynn Orr to Portland’s Andy Warhol exhibition, a monotype/monoprint class with author/artist Maureen Lauran, a “Night in the Museum” party for the younger set, stays at local hotels, and much more.

The History Museum of Hood River County is the sole repository of thousands of objects, costumes, photographs, and archival materials pertaining to the past of this region. Through engaging visual displays, lectures, educational programs, book club, and the Historic Hood River photo blog, the museum seeks to share with all the whimsical turns of history told through the creations and records of those people who lived it.