Sports Briefs for Oct. 1

Police looking for help in elk poaching case

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for the unlawful killing of a trophy bull elk in Hood River County. On Sept. 15, OSP was notified of a 6x7 bull elk that was found dead on private property off of Riordan Hill Road. An OSP Trooper responded and found the 6x7 bull elk dead and left to waste in a cherry orchard. Investigation revealed the cause of death is most likely by a gunshot wound during the 2016 archery season. A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case ($500 from the Oregon Hunters Association Turn-In-Poacher program and $1,500 from the landowner). Anyone with the information regarding the case is asked to contact OSP Senior Trooper Justin Frazier through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888. Information may be kept anonymous.

Sports story correction

In Wednesday’s edition, a story on Matthew Dallman and the Gorge Soccer Academy did not contain the full name of the academy’s website. The full name of the website is gorgesocceracademy.com.

HRC Northwest Area Trails reopen to motorized use

Hood River County’s Northwest Area trails are now open for motorized use. All other Hood River County trails remain closed to motorized trail use. The county is still in fire season, so people are advised to use caution and carry required fire tools and equipment. Industrial Fire Precaution Level 2 is in effect. There is a major clear-cut timber sale (Hosta) in progress in the NW Area that has caused the closure of many popular trails. Three units of the timber sale affect trails. Trails impacted are: 130, 140, 150, 152, 160, 170, and 180. The Hood River County Forestry Department wants trail users to avoid these trails, the timber sale units, all sale operations, and the forest roads within and around the sale units. One unit of Hosta begins immediately north of Binns Hill Staging Area. People are advised to not use this staging area as all trails leading out from it will be affected at one time or another. Use either Kingsley Reservoir or Post Flats Staging Areas and use trails in their general vicinities. For questions, contact Henry Buckalew at 541-387-7089 or 541-387-4295.