Warm Springs tribe member describes Dakota pipeline experiences Oct. 4 at RCC

Carina Miller, a member of the Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will speak in Hood River on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. about her recent trip to the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

The community event will take place at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River. Co-sponsors include Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, Columbia Riverkeeper, and the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network.



Miller and more than 25 other Warm Springs tribal members were part of a historic gathering of more than 200 tribes who traveled to North Dakota to protest construction of an oil pipeline (the Dakota Access Pipeline) that threatens sacred land and waters.

“This is historic,” said Miller. “It is the first time that there has been a gathering of Native Americans like this.”

In addition to ongoing protests at Standing Rock, Miller and other community leaders will discuss local and regional efforts to protect sacred lands and waters, including the transportation of oil by rail through the Columbia River Gorge.



For details, contact Rev. Vicky Stifter at 541-386-1412.