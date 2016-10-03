Death announcements for Oct. 3: Marvin Cagle and Reta Byrd

Marvin Cagle
Marvin “Tommy” Cagle passed away Sept. 30, 2016, at his home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Marvin was born Dec. 30, 1924. He was 91 years of age at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Reta Byrd
Reta Byrd passed away Sept. 30, 2016, in Hood River, Ore. Reta was born June 10, 1924. She was 92 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
