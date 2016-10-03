Service announcement for Oct. 3: Russell White

Russell White

Russell White passed away Oct. 1, 2016, in Hood River, Ore., with family by his side at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Russell was born May 11, 1924, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing.

A Graveside Gathering is tentatively planned for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.