Talk ‘Boys in the Boat’ Oct. 8 at White Salmon Library

The Friends of the White Salmon Valley Community Library hosts “KOOBDOOGA: Community Reads 2016” with keynote speaker Judy Willman, the daughter of Joe Rantz, the primary subject of this year’s featured book “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics,” Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in the library’s Sprint/Baker Gallery.

KOOBDOOGA 2016 includes a month-long art exhibit featuring works inspired by the book in conjunction with a series five events related to “The Boys in the Boat” held each Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in October at the library.

