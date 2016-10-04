WS walking maps available

The White Salmon Bike and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) has created a set of walking maps for the city. They are now published and available at the informational kiosk in Rheingarten Park on North Main Avenue. They are also available at local businesses, or via free download at www.white-salmon.net/content/walking-maps-white-salmon-now-available. West side and east maps are posted online.
