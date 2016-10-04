Another Voice: Look ‘behind the curtain’ at the high cost of Measure 97

We’re in the home stretch of this year’s election cycle, and, probably like many of you, I’m looking forward to it being over as soon as possible. This has been one of the most polarizing and divisive elections I’ve ever witnessed — and, according to polls, many of you feel the same way I do. I make my voting decisions based on my personal beliefs and principles and in some races this year, it’s very hard to find a choice.

It’s obviously very important for all citizens to vote. It’s equally important that we’re informed voters. Do your homework. Make your choice of candidates based on who you think would be the best person for the job. The positions up for election will have far-reaching effects for many years — and possibly generations — to come.

We’re fortunate in this state in that we get to vote by mail. Review the ballot, read the voter’s pamphlet, and inform yourself on what you’re voting on.

This year, we have all the major elections plus numerous ballot measures. There are many of these that are easy to understand and are pretty straight forward; others you have to research — look behind the curtain so to speak — to find the true effect of the measure.

Measure 97 is one such measure and needs some serious review. On the surface it will raise funds which the state feels it needs to help balance its budget shortfall and restore some programs. I realize we have a budget issue in this state, something that has been going on for a couple of decades. Our system is broken and needs to be fixed. But creating the largest tax hike in state history in the form of a 2.5 percent gross receipts tax on corporations is not the solution.

I agree that under the current tax code, some corporations do not pay their fair share of taxes. But you have to ask yourself, who is really going to pay the tax Measure 97 will create? The answer: The Oregon consumer will pay the tax, through increased cost of goods. The local company I manage falls under the $25 million threshold stated in the measure, which means we will not be paying the gross receipts tax directly. However, many of our supply companies are over the threshold. This means we will be paying higher prices to our suppliers to help offset their additional cost of doing business.

Yes, they will pass this additional cost of operating down the chain. Depending on the company or products’ distribution system/process, this tax may be paid a couple times over, similar to a European VAT tax. Think about your daily consumption of products — what you purchase, whether its food, gasoline, hardware and household items, vehicles, farm equipment, etc. Then, think about who manufacturers the product and how is it distributed into and throughout the state, and add 2.5 to 5 percent on the cost of those products. For example, the anticipated increased cost for a gallon of gas will be 10-15 cents; a $30,000 vehicle, $750-$1,500; a bottle of beer, 15-20 cents. The list goes on and on.

The increased costs of doing business will be passed on to customers. If they’re not, those businesses won’t survive long-term. All businesses need to be profitable in order to provide jobs, make improvements, purchase equipment, and continue with the ever-increasing costs of benefits and wages.

In reviewing our operation, our member/owners expect a return on their investment. That’s the case with most businesses — large or small. It’s what they need to keep the doors open. The cost of Measure 97 to our company, if we don’t pass the increased cost through, will reduce our annual local profit by more than 80 percent. This measure will affect all small retail businesses directly or indirectly. What’s more, the majority of our customers are in the middle class, who already pays its share of taxes.

Make sure you vote, but most importantly, be an informed voter!

Pat McAllister of Hood River is CEO of Hood River Supply.