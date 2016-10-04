Columbia River Gorge Quilt Show happens at HR Armory Oct. 21

Columbia River Gorge Quilt Show returns Oct. 21 to Hood River Armory, 1590 12th St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $6, or $5 for Columbia Gorge Quilt Guild members.

Show your quilt, take a class, and enjoy the quilt market at this annual fabric and fiber showcase.

The entry deadline for judged quilts is Friday, Oct. 7, but sooner is encouraged. Contact Anne Marie “Quilt Gatherer” Martin at vette61@me.com, or 405-747-9353.

The quilt market will accept anything sewing or quilting related: Unwanted fabric books and patterns, equipment such as scissors, and magazines.

Consignment items welcome.

For pick up/drop-off, contact Gayle Jacobson at gayle97058@gmail.com or 541-296-6268, or Barbara Frasier at barb7130 @gmail.com or 541-352-6774.