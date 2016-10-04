Crane strikes powerline in Cascade Locks

A mechanical crane struck a power line on Moody Avenue in Cascade Locks Monday morning, injuring two construction workers in an electric shock.

The two adult men were transported by Skamania County Fire & EMS to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland for treatment of non-life threatening electrical injuries.

On Monday morning, workers were operating a crane at a house in the Moody neighborhood, said Sgt. Pete Hughes with Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The cranes are used to put new trusses, or roofing, on top of homes.

At some point, the rig’s boom struck a power pole, which ignited an electric charge and injured the two men. It also started a “minor fire,” Hughes said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Hood River County emergency dispatch took report of a vehicle fire at Moody Avenue and Wasco Street in Cascade Locks. Crews from Stevenson responded with an ambulance and a fire engine.

However, Captain Tyson Marquis with Skamania County Fire said there wasn’t a significant fire to put out once firefighters arrived.

When deputies arrived, one of the injured men was lying on the ground, according to Hughes. But both the workers were reportedly conscious by the time a Skamania County Fire ambulance transported the patients from the scene, to Portland. The crane was towed away by Precision Trucking.