Death announcement for Delmar Swyers

Delmar Swyers
Delmar L. Swyers passed away Oct. 5, 2016, at The Dalles Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Delmar was born Dec. 5, 1919. He was 96 years of age at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
