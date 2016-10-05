Death and service announcement for Sean Kennedy

Sean Kennedy

Sean Michael Kennedy of The Dalles, Ore. died Oct. 1, 2016 in a tragic motorcycle accident in Klickitat County, Wash. Sean was born Sept. 9, 1968, and was only 48 at the time of his death.

His death leaves much heartache with family and friends.

A service will be held for Sean at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at Anderson's Tribute Center.

Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.