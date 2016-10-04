Domestic abuse awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and purple ribbons in downtown Hood River serve as a reminder that one in four women will experience domestic violence — a reality that the staff at Helping Hands Against Violence know only too well.

Helping Hands plans two events to raise awareness of the problem, the first a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. on the lawn at Georgiana Smith Park next to Hood River library.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Helping Hands Against Violence holds its biggest fundraiser event of the year, to support survivors and their families.

“Domestic violence thrives when we are silent, but if we take a stand and work together, we can end domestic violence,” said Stephanie Irving, executive director of Helping Hands Against Violence.

“We invite you to show your support and by joining us to honor those lives lost by egregious acts of violence. Stand with us in solidarity to honor those who cannot stand here with us today,” Irving said.

The Oct. 12 vigil will begin with soft music and hot apple cider, followed by comments from Carrie Rasmussen, Hood River County deputy district attorney. All ages are welcome.

Helping Hands is a community supported non-profit organization committed to providing shelter, advocacy and education in the Gorge by serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

More information is available on the Helping Hands website, www.helpinghandsoregon.org.

6 Simple Assists

Helping Hands suggests six simple local ways to raise awareness of domestic violence: